Mostly Sunny Skies, But A Cold Front Is Heading Our Way

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight mostly cloudy skies will gradually start to clear throughout the night with temperatures getting into the 30s once again. Tomorrow, those clouds completely clear out of here by the afternoon and evening with temperatures getting into the mid 60s once again for high temperatures. We will see those nice sunny skies carry over into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies dominating the forecast with another day with temperatures once again in the 60s.

Thursday, a cold front begins to work its way through the area with temperatures staying in the 50s in the afternoon. We will see breezy conditions with winds gusting up to around 50 mph at times. We will see lots of sunshine during the day Thursday with just a few clouds. Friday, those few clouds begin to clear out with temperatures remaining in the 50s for high temperatures. We will see temperatures continue to be in the 50s for the weekend, with Saturday being mostly sunny. We will see some isolated showers push through on Sunday with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. We will see those showers clear out of here and a front push through for the start of next week, with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions are looking increasingly likely for the start of the Thanksgiving week.

