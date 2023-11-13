McDonald’s announces collab with Crocs

The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.
The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.(McDonald’s/Crocs)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is teaming up with Crocs to bring fans footwear featuring some of the brand’s most iconic characters.

In a press release Monday, McDonald’s said the footwear line will be available for purchase starting Tuesday on Crocs.ca, at Crocs retail locations, and select wholesale partners, while supplies last.

The line includes four different pairs of shoes, matching socks, and various Jibbitz charms.

The shoe options are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.

The Grimace-inspired shoe is a sandal lined with faux fur featuring Grimace’s face on the straps, a shake charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The Birdie-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with signature yellow and pink, an Egg McMuffin charm, and can be paired with winged pink socks.

The Hamburglar-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with the character’s famous black and white stripes, a hamburger charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The fourth shoe option is not inspired by any specific character, but rather an ode to McDonald’s itself. The classic Croc clog is red and comes with charms in the form of Chicken McNuggets, Big Macs, and fries.

McDonald’s said the shoes with charms will be available for $85-90 a pair. Socks will cost $25 a pair.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Senator Rounds defended Senator Tuberville's choice to block military nominations
Senator Mike Rounds defends blocking military nominations
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas

Latest News

Kenyatta “KeKe” Odom was identified as "Baby Jane Doe" whose body was found in Ware County in...
Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend
The DAV, Disabled American Veterans Organization provides professional assistance and aids...
A helping hand from the DAV for those who served
Upon police arrival, they found a male who had been shot once, while he was walking through a...
Piedmont man killed while hunting near Red Owl
President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving