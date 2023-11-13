A helping hand from the DAV for those who served

Educating veterans and their families on services available to them
By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The DAV, Disabled American Veterans Organization provides professional assistance and aids veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services while staying with them through every step.

Right here in the Black Hills and through a national partnership with Golden Corral, the DAV Ch. 3 will host a free meal tonight for those who served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christine Spiers, Ch. 3, Public Relations Officer says tonight is also an opportunity to come together and give our veterans the respect they deserve, “It’s about honoring the veterans and the active duty military personnel in the area.” Spiers says the free dinner is for veterans and their families and donations are always welcome as well, “all the donations that come to the Rapid City DAV stays in the Black Hills area to help veterans here, and it helps with our transportation program, where we transport veterans and their spouses, to any VA appointment wherever the VA sends them, that could be here in Rapid City or it could be in Minneapolis, Denver wherever the VA sends them. We will transport veterans and their spouses at no cost to the veteran.”

Every year the DAV helps veterans gain access to resources and benefits through information seminars.

This Saturday, November 18th, the DAV will also host an Information Fair to provide counseling and claims filing assistance for veterans at the SD Service Dogs station in the mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spiers says they will have about 25 organizations and Chapter Service Officers trying to lend a hand to assist veterans with VA claims forms. She says the Black Hills National Cemetery will be conducting a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony and the SD Service Dogs will be providing a free lunch to veterans, active duty, guard, and reserve personnel.

Spiers reminds veterans to attend with their military service identification.

