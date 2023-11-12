Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight we wont be as cold with temperatures staying above freezing in Rapid City with increasing clouds across the region. Temperatures tomorrow get back into the 60s for everyone with the warmest day of the week. Rapid City and locations on the plains will flirt with the 70 degree mark. Partly cloudy skies are likely for the day. Winds are going to start to kick up in the afternoon with Martin and Pine Ridge under a Wind Advisory. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the Wyoming Plains, including Gillette and Newcastle. Temperatures stay in the 60s for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, 60s are likely with those mostly sunny skies remain.

Thursday, a cold front moves through during the evening with temperatures still managing to get into the low 60s beforehand. Winds will start to kick up once again with the front and temperatures start to fall. Friday, temperatures should remain in the 50s during the day but sunshine will be prominent. Saturday will see increasing clouds, but temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Low 50s and 40s are expected for Sunday with an isolated chance for some showers.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Military display sparks concern at Rapid City Central High School.
Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers

Latest News

Overnight we wont be as cold
Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow
Mostly Sunny
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap
Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool again today but with much lighter winds.