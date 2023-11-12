Warmth Continues but Winds Kick Up Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight we wont be as cold with temperatures staying above freezing in Rapid City with increasing clouds across the region. Temperatures tomorrow get back into the 60s for everyone with the warmest day of the week. Rapid City and locations on the plains will flirt with the 70 degree mark. Partly cloudy skies are likely for the day. Winds are going to start to kick up in the afternoon with Martin and Pine Ridge under a Wind Advisory. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the Wyoming Plains, including Gillette and Newcastle. Temperatures stay in the 60s for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, 60s are likely with those mostly sunny skies remain.

Thursday, a cold front moves through during the evening with temperatures still managing to get into the low 60s beforehand. Winds will start to kick up once again with the front and temperatures start to fall. Friday, temperatures should remain in the 50s during the day but sunshine will be prominent. Saturday will see increasing clouds, but temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Low 50s and 40s are expected for Sunday with an isolated chance for some showers.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.