Prescribed fires planned in Southern Central Black Hills

CUSTER & RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills National Forest is planning to conduct two separate prescribed fires next week, weather dependent. The objectives of both fires are to enhance wildlife habitat and reduce hazardous fuel loads.

The Mystic Ranger District is planning to conduct the Long Draw prescribed fire project on Nov. 13-16. The Long Draw project area is located approximately 5 miles west of Hill City, SD.

The Hell Canyon Ranger District is planning to conduct the Witch prescribed fire project on Nov. 14 and 15. The Witch Project area is located approximately 3 miles southwest of Pringle, SD. Alternative funding sources were provided for this project by grants from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

The objectives for both fires are to improve the forage for big game wildlife, restore the open forest conditions that are dominated by ponderosa pine, and decrease the amount of fuel on the ground. By removing trees that are encroaching on meadows, the native plants in these areas are preserved and it also provides food for the wildlife.

“We’re continuing the use of prescribed fire to enhance wildlife habitat and increase public safety,” said Shea Koch, Mystic Fuels Technician, Black Hills National Forest. “Without prescribed fire, forest ecosystems can become overcrowded and contribute to extreme wildfires through the buildup of combustible materials on forest floors.”

Forest visitors and hunters are being asked to avoid certain areas during this time due to prescribed fires. Smoke from these fires will be visible throughout the day and may linger for several days. Firefighters will be on-site during the ignition day and will continue to patrol the fires for several days after. If you happen to see smoke from these areas, please refrain from calling 911.

Prescribed fire specialists compare current and predicted environmental conditions to those outlined in prescribed fire plans before deciding whether to implement them on a given day. Prescribe fire plans include 21 separate elements including goals and objectives, prescription (weather and fire behavior), holding plans, and contingency planning. A prescribed fire will not be ignited unless the conditions meet the criteria described in the written plan.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

