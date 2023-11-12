Black Hills State men’s hoops earn first win

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State earned its first win of the season with a 77-72 overtime win over Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. Graduate Matthew Ragsdale led all scorers with 27 points. Hoku Fisher joined Ragsdale in double digit scoring with 12.

The Yellow Jackets play Augustana next Friday in Rapid City in the East/West Challenge.

