Area breweries come together for the 2023 Beerfest

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Booze, music, food, and games; Saturday was the sixth annual Mountain West Beer Fest, where various community breweries come together for a spirited event. Featuring a wide selection of more than 200 unique craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest gathered 80 various breweries from the region.

This annual event attracts a multitude of people, providing a day filled with entertaining activities such as human foosball, beer yoga, corn hole, and, naturally, the chance to indulge in the diverse selection of craft beers.

“Black Hills, in general, is becoming known as a brewery central, a craft brewery-focused hub, kind of like a mini Denver, but we haven’t seen a decline. It keeps on increasing and doing better and better,” said Home Slice Media Group VP of Digital Media, Nick Hornick.

As beer may not cater to everyone’s taste, the Mountain West Whiskey Festival is set for March 9.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Surveillance video shows a deer dash up, leap over two parked cars and slam into the bed of a...
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Military display sparks concern at Rapid City Central High School.
Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers

Latest News

The annual Meat Fest fundraiser is used to raise money for Naja Shrine patients.
Raising funds to help create special memories for children
2023 Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Rapid City
Black Hills community honors military veterans
Prescribed fires planned in Southern Central Black Hills
Meat Fest raises funds for Shriners Kids Camp, enriching children's lives with unique...
Raising funds to help create special memories for children