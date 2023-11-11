RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11, we celebrate and honor those who have served and continue to serve today, often times saying thank you for your service.

But a recent survey by USAA says some veterans might not like hearing that phrase.

According to the survey, 70% of veterans between 18 and 29-years-old reported feeling uncomfortable or awkward when told ‘thank you for your service’, compared to only 24% of veterans 65 years or older. For some veterans, it means more than people can understand.

“I think that’s an appropriate thing, its short and sweet an adjust a simple sign of respect. I never really thought much about it to be honest with you, I did it because I was surrounded with really great people,” said army veteran, Kelly.

“For me, when people say ‘thank you for your service,’ I really appreciate that, because I never had that when I got out,” said air force veteran, John.

While hearing ‘thank you for your service’ is more than enough for some veterans, others say there is always more that can be done to honor them

“I think we do a pretty good job here of supporting that, supporting the veterans community, but there is still all those people, the veterans, that end up homeless. We still need to work on those areas like that,” continued Kelly.

“You hear so much about Rapid City and the state being veteran friendly, but I don’t see it as much as they say. The federal government now passed where veterans could get into national parks free, but yet our state doesn’t recognize that. You gotta pay to get into Custer State Park. So, although they say South Dakota’s a friendly veteran state, or the city of Rapid City, I don’t see it,’ stated John.

For some vets, hearing thank you for your service, means more to them than anyone can comprehend

“I think its more important for me to hear “thank you for your service” being a Vietnam vet. It was mentioned we weren’t allowed to wear our uniforms when we came home, we were spit at, people would say we were baby killers, that hurt a lot because veterans from WWII and Korean war, they got that recognition. When they came home they had parades and stuff like that, when we came home we didn’t get any of that,” said John.

“I make it my goal that our troops today will never experience what we experienced as Vietnam vets coming home and not being treated the way we should’ve been treated,” continued John.

“Its an honor to be apart of the military,” said air force veteran, Brian.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.