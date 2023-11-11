Hot Springs wins state championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs and Elk Point-Jefferson football teams met up for the 11B state championship on Friday at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. Hot Springs won a hard fought game 13-7. Camron Maciejewski led the way as he ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Colin Iverson also connected with Braden Peterson for a 79 yard touchdown. It’s Hot Springs first state football championship since 1974. The Bison finish up the season with an 11-1 record.

