Cattle ranchers address challenges at Belle Fourche Livestock Market

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the last several years, many ranchers in the upper Midwest and plains have seen smaller beef herds on individual farms. There are many factors that could lead to ranchers holding on to a smaller number of heads in their herds. In the fall, ranchers decide what to keep and what to sell at locations such as the Belle Fourche livestock market.

Jerry Sampson, a rancher, said, “We gather our cattle, give them shots, and bring them to the sale barn. We sell our calves off, and maybe wean some of our heifer calves to make replacement cows, or we sell all of our calves and buy cows back, which I’m doing here today.”

In a statement from Eric Jennings, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, he says, “Drought was the main driver. I’m not sure our herd numbers change that much due to economic conditions as they do in some other states. It’s strictly forage availability here.” Local ranchers also feel that weather is the main driving factor Sampson stated, “The weather, you know, like last year, was dry, so we had to sell more and not buy back as many.” Other contributing factors to the dwindling number of beef herds, besides economics and weather, could be the aging population of cattlemen and women.

