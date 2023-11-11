Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, Black Hills Energy announced layoffs spreading across their eight-state footprint with the majority of them taking place in the Black Hills area.

Black Hills Energy laid off a total of 44 employees across their eight-state region, with 24 of those positions being in Rapid City. Officials said the layoffs can be contributed to the current economy.

“The long-sustained high inflation and ongoing issues with interest rates have been a challenge for not only businesses across the board but particularly Black Hills Energy,” said Vice President of Utilities Wes Ashton. “And so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that those cost increases aren’t passed along to our customers.”

Many of the affected jobs were corporate functioning jobs which officials say isn’t where the company is currently focused, as they want to become more customer-facing.

“We had to go through a strategic realignment. And that alignment includes putting people really where we need them to be which is customer-facing. So, some of the positions that were impacted were primarily corporate function services and so while 24 positions were eliminated locally, in a couple of months we expect to have about 15-20 positions posted that will be much more customer-facing,” said Ashton.

Ashton went on to say all employees affected by the layoffs were offered “robust” severance packages and placement services to help them find other jobs. Ashton says the layoffs will not affect customers.

