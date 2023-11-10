Students come together to donate winter gear to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Catholic school students and staff from St. Thomas More High School, St. Thomas More Middle School, and St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School delivered much-needed winter clothing donations to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. For the sixth year, the students have been hosting winter clothing drives for the Mission to give back to the community.

This year their focus was on homeless veterans and guests at the Cornerstone’s Women and Children Home. Warm winter clothing is crucial for the area’s most vulnerable, and the Cornerstone says the generosity of these students is invaluable. Catholic Schools Superintendent, Dr. Julie Tipton says, “At RCCSS, we emphasize values such as compassion, charity, and helping those in need. Working with the Cornerstone Mission helps our students to actively engage with their local community and contribute to its welfare”.

Matthew Hower the operations manager for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on 30 Main Street stated, “To me it shows selfless acts and them seeing the bigger picture these kids are recognizing the need our guests have and putting that over whatever they have going on today and so it just shows a lot of maturity and compassion.” Hower added that the Cornerstone Rescue Mission accepts donations all year and the most needed items are cold weather gear, socks, underwear, and pants.

