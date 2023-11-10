St. Joseph street construction halted for the winter

Rapid City's St. Joseph Street stays open through winter.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Thursday, work was suspended on the St. Joseph Street Road construction project.

City officials stated that the decision was made due to current weather impacting the ability to perform the work, as well as the need to minimize project impacts on downtown holiday events. The affected areas on the left and middle lanes of St. Joseph Street will now be open to all traffic.

Work will restart this spring on the right and middle lanes of the road.

