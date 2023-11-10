Shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We previously reported on RCPD asking for the public’s help locating a shooting suspect who put a man in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Nov. 4. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of North Maple Avenue and East Knollwood Drive.
The shooting suspect pictured was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.
During a traffic stop on Nov. 9, Colhoff was located and taken into custody. A loaded pistol was found under his seat. He was arrested for open container in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, as well as his active warrants for attempted murder, commission of a felony with a firearm, and possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction. Colhoff was then transported to the Pennington County Jail.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting incident.
