Shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop

The shooting suspect pictured above was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.
The shooting suspect pictured above was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We previously reported on RCPD asking for the public’s help locating a shooting suspect who put a man in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Nov. 4. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of North Maple Avenue and East Knollwood Drive.

The shooting suspect pictured was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 9, Colhoff was located and taken into custody. A loaded pistol was found under his seat. He was arrested for open container in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender, as well as his active warrants for attempted murder, commission of a felony with a firearm, and possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction. Colhoff was then transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting incident.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Four finalists chosen in the BHSU president’s search
As Ohio approves abortion rights amendment, South Dakota faces uncertain future

Latest News

Main Street Square ice rink opening delayed
State of the Community
City of Spearfish reveals vision for health and education growth by 2025 at the annual luncheon
South Dakota Mines hangs the Blue Star Flag in honor of Veterans Day.
SD Mines hosts their annual Veterans Day salute
Students and staff from the St. Thomas More High School, St. Thomas More Middle School, and St....
Students come together to donate winter gear to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission