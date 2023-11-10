SD Mines hosts their annual Veterans Day salute

Mines continues to prove why it is a good school for veterans.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines currently ranks as second in the top 10 military friendly schools in the U.S., and for the past seven years, has a 100% placement rate for military and veteran students. On Thursday, the school honored those students, faculty and staff who have served their country.

As of 2022, South Dakota Mines had more than 125 veteran students enrolled, and currently employs eight veteran faculty and staff. To honor those veterans, they hold an annual Veterans Day salute.

“One of our missions is to honor our veterans, both in the community and our student veterans, our staff and faculty are veterans. It’s just important to show that we care about them and they’re important to us,” stated Derek Flom, veterans resource center director for South Dakota Mines.

The school has had either students or faculty from every branch of service, except for coast guard.

“The national guard is very important obviously in our community. We have veterans from every branch of service who attend school of mines. They’re all equally important they all serve our country and it’s just nice to be able to honor their sacrifice,” continued Flom.

Former South Dakota Mines student veterans were also in attendance to honor those they fought alongside, and who are still fighting today.

“I talked to the cadets that are doing the ceremony here. And you know they’re college students, they’re young, and they’re wearing the uniform. It’s all volunteer today, it’s not draft or anything else, so I think it’s pretty special that they’ve made that choice,” stated Mike Birnbaum, South Dakota National Guard veteran and former South Dakota Mines student.

South Dakota Mines also raised the blue star flag in honor of a student who is currently deployed and fighting for our country.

