Main Street Square ice rink opening delayed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown ice rink in Rapid City is a staple of Main Street Square during the winter. This year, the ice rink was set to open on Nov. 17, but due to recent warm weather, that date has been delayed.

The Holiday Season Kickoff is Saturday, Nov. 25, and downtown Rapid City will be packed with people ready to start their holiday seasons. Organizers of the event hope that the ice rink will be open by then for everyone to be able to enjoy all downtown has to offer in the winter months.

“Saturday the 18th is our expected date. We might have to push that back because we’ve had some warm weather, it looks like we’ll have some warm weather next week. So, we’re going to do everything we can to open up on the 18th, right now we might have to push it off another week to the 25th,” says Main Street Square event coordinator Austin Himley.

The delay has to happen due to safety precautions. Ice skating while it’s too warm could lead to injuries.

Main Street Square plans to take it day by day until it’s safe enough to open the ice rink. Make sure to head to the Main Street Square website for the most updated information.

