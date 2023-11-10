Lots of Sunshine Heading into the Weekend, Warmer Temperatures On Tap

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight wont get as cold with temperatures in the upper 20s in and around the Black Hills, while mid to low 20s will be on the SD Plains. We will see those temperatures climb into the 50s during the afternoon for almost everyone as we see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow will lead to completely sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will respond with some places getting into the 60s while a few others stay in the upper 50s. We start out the work week on Monday with temperatures climbing into the 60s for everyone. A few spots on the SD Plains could possibly touch the 70 degree mark.

Tuesday we will see a fairly similar day to what we see on Monday with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine in store. We will see temperatures continue in the 60s for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Those temperatures take a small tumble as we head into Thursday with temperatures only getting into the mid 50s. Those mid 50s will be accompanied by partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Friday of next week, the sun starts to peak out a little more with temperatures still hanging in the 50s.

