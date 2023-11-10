Cool again today but with much lighter winds.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer air will build in this weekend. Saturday we’ll see 50s for much of the area, while Sunday will be closer to 60°. Expect plenty of sunshine.

It will be very warm next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will likely be in the mid to upper 60s in Rapid City, with some spots flirting with 70°. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Thursday. As of now, next Friday looks mostly cloudy, which would keep temperatures in the 50s.

No major storms are currently seen on the horizon, which includes the week before Thanksgiving.

