City of Spearfish reveals vision for health and education growth by 2025 at the annual luncheon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, Nov. 9, the City of Spearfish held an annual community luncheon where community leaders came together to discuss topics concerning the current state of affairs in the Northern Hills town.

Community leaders from various organizations provided updates regarding future and ongoing projects, as well as strategies for enhancing the Spearfish community. One of the topics covered was the expansion of Black Hills State University’s upcoming Western Health Science Center, which will be located in Rapid City to expand its nursing program in collaboration with South Dakota State University.

“We’ll be bringing the SDSU nursing program fully into the building, so they’ll be completely there. Additionally, we have a two-plus-two program: we cover the pre-nursing curriculum, and then we transition students to SDSU for the BSM program,” said Black Hills State University President Dr. Laurie Nichols.

The President of Monument Health Spearfish Hospital discussed plans to expand, including transitioning from shared rooms to private medical-surgical rooms for patient recovery. In addition, they hope to establish a new surgical preparation and recovery area.

“We plan to have a new emergency department as the final phase of our expansion project. You know, as we’ve seen growth, the need for emergency services has expanded, and we are in great need of expansion,” said Monument Health Spearfish Hospital President Thomas Worsley.

The nursing program building is set to be up and running by the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.