SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the victim in a 36-year-old homicide cold case.

New DNA technology has led to the identification of 24-year-old Jerry Mikkelson as the victim in a 1987 murder case.

In October of 1987, Mikkelson’s body was found on a Forest Service road in Colorado near the Wyoming border.

It is believed that Mikkelson was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

This June, authorities in Colorado and Wyoming exhumed Mikkelson’s remains.

The process resulted in new DNA samples and the discovery of a titanium rod in the right femur.

Mikkelson’s family confirmed that six years prior to his death, Jerry had broken his femur and had a titanium rod implanted.

According to the missing persons report filed by a family member, Mikkelson willingly left his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on August 8, 1983. It is believed Mikkelson spent time in Pittsburgh, PA; Olathe, KS; Wyoming, and possibly Colorado.

Authorities are still working to identify the killer.

If you have any information about Mikkelson or the homicide, you can submit a tip to tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or leave a message on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-875-7069.

Information is provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case (Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

