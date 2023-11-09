Rapid City Public Works improves customer service with new call center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The days of Public Works calls getting redirected over and over before finding the right person to talk to may soon be a thing of the past.

Next week, Rapid City Public Works will officially open its new call center.

In the past, if someone wanted to get in contact with a specific Public Works division, such as water service or utility billing, they would have to call Public Works and be redirected to the right division.

“We have a need for better customer service a more centralized place,” said Jesse Rieb the program development manager for Rapid City Public Works.

Starting Tuesday, a Public Works Call Center will be open allowing operators to answer questions about most utility divisions.

“Public works has multiple divisions and for you to call around to find out what division you need to talk to about a certain one. That could take a lot of time, people get frustrated with getting transferred, so we’ve created one central location where you call,” said Rieb

Currently, the plan is for the center to answer calls for water service, water recreation, utility billing, and utility maintenance but solid waste will be added in the future. If this center does well, more departments could do something similar.

“Right now it is just public works with any program that we do the overall goal is having other departments see its success and wanna join that success so we would be open to that,” said Rieb.

Currently, there are no plans to add additional staff but they could be needed soon.

“Right now with the four call center agents that we have we will be at capacity by January of 2024 so if we do expand into more departments we will expand more employees to the call center,” said Rieb.

The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

