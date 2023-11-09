As Ohio approves abortion rights amendment, South Dakota faces uncertain future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Ohio voters approved a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. As for the state of South Dakota, the future of abortion rights remains a subject of uncertainty.

Ohio became the seventh state where voters decided to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“57% of the voters in Ohio said we want our rights back. We want to be able to have some options. You know, and I get so frankly upset when I think about what’s happened in South Dakota with the trigger law. Now, if a woman gets raped or if there’s a pregnancy that occurs as a result of incest, there are no options for women or for young children,” said Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland.

Dakotans for Health is working to place a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion on the 2024 general election ballot. Rick Weiland, a co-founder of Dakotans for Health, says the decision on these rights should be up to the voters, not the politicians.

“We have a motto in South Dakota; the state motto is ‘Under God, the people rule.’ Well, what we like to say is, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’ and we want the voters to decide this issue,” said Weiland.

Efforts to restrict access to reproductive healthcare in 2006 and 2008 were rejected by voters.

“We’re going to collect enough signatures, and the voters are going to have a chance next November to weigh in on how much freedom they want, frankly. I think what we saw in Ohio is that they want their reproductive rights restored, and that’s what’s going to happen now,” said Weiland.

To get their measure placed on the ballot, Dakotans for Health must collect approximately 36,000 valid signatures, which is 10 percent of the total votes cast in the last general election.

We reached out to Life Defense Fund, a group opposed to the measure to put abortion rights into the South Dakota State Constitution, to get their side of the matter but did not get a response.

