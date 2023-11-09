Lots Of Sunshine; Warmer By Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will fall below freezing everywhere, even a few spots getting into the teens tonight. Most of us stay in the 20s tonight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, we start the day off sunny before a few clouds move in for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow are staying cool with 40s for most, but a few locations getting into the low 50s in the afternoon. Temperatures start to climb as we head into the weekend with mainly 50s expected for the day on Sunday. Temperatures will get into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the time we get to Sunday. Lots of sunshine is going to be in the sky over the weekend.

As we start out the work week, temperatures will continue to climb with 60s expected across many locations. A few spots may stay in the 50s during the day Monday, but those will still be well above average. Temperatures continue to rise as we head into Tuesday with lots of sunshine still on tap. Temperatures Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 60s across the area with a few spots not ruling out some temperatures in the lower 70s. Wednesday, the warmth continues with 60s and 70s becoming increasingly likely throughout the day. We will see those temperatures take a tumble we will be back in the 50s on Thursday. Sunshine continues through the end of next week.

