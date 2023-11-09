Four finalists chosen in the BHSU president’s search

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Four finalists have been announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents for the position of the next president of Black Hills State University. Regent Jeff Partridge, who is the Chair of the presidential search process, expressed his satisfaction with the quality of candidates who applied. He confirmed that the finalists will be visiting the university campus in Spearfish from Nov. 13-14. During their visit, they will meet with constituents and regents to discuss their candidacy further.

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Dr. Matt Cecil is originally from South Dakota. He currently serves as the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Previously, he has worked as a dean, interim provost, and senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University (MSU)-Mankato. Dr. Cecil has also been a faculty member at Wichita State University and South Dakota State University. He holds a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in history from MSU-Mankato.

Dr. Frederich Chilson is the current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC), located in Lewiston, Idaho where he previously served as dean. Additionally, Dr. Chilson was a faculty member, and department chair at the University of Montana Western in Dillon, Montana, and also worked as a faculty member at Eastern New Mexico University and Adams State University. He spent time in the private sector early in his career. Dr. Chilson holds a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis on learning technology from New Mexico State University, as well as a master’s degree in human resource development from Idaho State University.

Steve Elliott currently serves as the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wayne State College (WSC) in Wayne, Nebraska. He has been part of the WSC community since 2003 and has held various positions, including faculty member, department chair, and dean, before accepting a vice president role in 2016. Elliott holds a master of fine arts degree (the highest degree in that field) from the University of Maryland and served in the US Marine Corps.

Dr. Angie Fincannon is the current Dean of the College of Business at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She has a diverse background, serving as a collegiate-level volleyball coach, faculty member, dean, assistant provost, and athletic director at Taylor University. Later, she held the position of vice chancellor for advancement at Indiana University Purdue University – Fort Wayne. Dr. Fincannon has an Ed. D. in educational administration and a master’s degree in education and administration from Ball State University.

While on campus, the candidates will be able to interact with various groups, including faculty members, students, administrative and professional staff, civil service employees, BHSU Foundation representatives, university alumni, and the Spearfish community. On Tuesday, the Board of Regents will hold private meetings with each finalist, as well as with the campus representatives of the search committee.

The cover letters and professional resumes for each finalist are available online at bhsu.edu/president/presidential-search/candidates.

