Dry weather through the next 7 days.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunny skies are expected much of the day today. It will be breezy as some gusts could reach 40 mph. High temperatures will reach the 40s and low 50s by the afternoon. Some spots in the hills will stay in the 30s.

Friday will remain right around average. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s once again with morning sunshine turning into partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter Friday.

The weekend starts off with temperatures near normal, but Sunday will be warmer as highs will climb into the 50s and 60s across the region. Plenty of sunshine is expected both days.

Warm air will stick around for much, if not all, of next week. High temperatures will be in the 60s for many. Some spots could flirt with 70°.

