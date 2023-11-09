Cutest pet of the week: Piper

Piper was voted this week's cutest pet of the week.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Piper, she is 11 years old. Her fun fact is she loves eating, barking at the UPS guy, and playing with her Lamb Chop toy. Her owner also stated she is afraid of bugs, mushrooms, and being unable to see out the window.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
RCPD and OST renew their partnership, benefiting both communities.
RCPD and OST renew partnership
Rapid City expands by 38 acres and approves rezoning for affordable housing in a bid to...
Rapid City expands, embraces rezoning initiative for more housing
AJ Wich was just 13 years old when she began writing her debut novel, “The Adventures of Ann...
Book signing for multi-talented South Dakota teenage novelist
Rapid City Schools grapple with $50,000 lunch debt, launch campaign as CFO calls for...
Rapid City Public School Foundation’s campaign aims to raise funds for student lunch debt in Rapid City Area Schools

Latest News

RCAS middle schools attended the fair
8th grade college and career fair inspires education and career opportunities for students
Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriffs Office
Security cameras can help with more than just keeping your home safe
Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriffs Office
Security cameras can help with more than just keeping your home safe
Piper was voted this week's cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Piper