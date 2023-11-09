8th grade college and career fair inspires education and career opportunities for students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Education is often seen as a passport to pursue your dream job and open access to further opportunities.

The 8th Annual Eighth Grade College and Career Fair offers middle school students in the Rapid City Area School District the chance to explore career and college options.

With nearly 1,200 students, this event raises awareness about the importance of higher education, connects students with various professions, and motivates them to stay focused on their career and education goals.

“This is just the kind of first stepping stone that gets them to start thinking about: What is it that I want to do? Can I make a career out of that? Is it going to be able to support the lifestyle that I want to live and so forth?” said Rapid City Area School District College and Career Readiness Manager Bobbie Jo Donovan.

This fair will continue next year, and each grade level will soon attend different upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.