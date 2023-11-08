RCPD and OST renew partnership

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety have re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This agreement is an annual contract between the two agencies that both find beneficial and wish to continue to work together in an effort to keep both communities safe.

“We have a really good working relationship with law enforcement at OST. We contact each other very regularly when we’re trying to, for example, find somebody who has run away from home or is missing. It’s very common for us to coordinate, and this just helps with that further coordination,” explained Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick.

According to the memorandum, this agreement is not constructed to take away tribal jurisdiction or the tribe’s sovereign immunity.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Some downtown Rapid City intersections don't allow for right-on-red turns.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
RCPD & OST renew partnership - clipped version
Rapid City expands by 38 acres and approves rezoning for affordable housing in a bid to...
Rapid City expands, embraces rezoning initiative for more housing
Rapid City Schools grapple with $50,000 lunch debt, launch campaign as CFO calls for...
Rapid City Public School Foundation’s campaign aims to raise funds for student lunch debt in Rapid City Area Schools
White House requests national funding to combat poor child care programs
Nationwide childcare could be getting much needed financial boost