Rapid City Public School Foundation’s campaign aims to raise funds for student lunch debt in Rapid City Area Schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year Rapid City Area Schools was left with a hefty bill to pay when it came to school lunches.

About $50,000 of student lunch debt was left over from the 2022–23 school year. Now a campaign started by the Rapid City Public School Foundation is helping raise those funds to help RCAS pay off that debt.

The campaign kicked off Tuesday night at the school district’s board of education meeting. To help schools, help those children who need those lunches.

“Even from last year, we still have student lunch debt remaining, but the school district has decided and is committed to serving lunch to every student every day, which means that even children with negative balances that come through the lunch line still get served lunch,” explained Rapid City Public School Foundation executive director Cara Flynn.

But the problem of unpaid school lunch debt isn’t just an isolated case within RCAS, as school districts across the country are also struggling to pay off their student lunch debt.

The CFO and business manager of the school district mentioned that this short-term solution will only help momentarily and that big changes need to come from the government.

“The ultimate solution to the issue must lie at the legislative level. Whether that is federal legislation or state legislation, something needs to change in terms of how this is funded. This is not a problem we can fundraise out of in the long-term sense,” expressed Rapid City Area Schools CFO and Business Manager Coy Sasse.

As the school district continues to work with its partners to help alleviate some of the financial stresses the debt has brought, the RCAS remains firm in its message that every student who requests a lunch will receive one, regardless of their account balance.

If you are interested in helping the RCPSF raise money for RCAS student lunch debt you can head to their website.

