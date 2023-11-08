Near Average This Week; Above Average By Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, almost everyone gets below the freezing mark, putting us right at average for this time of year. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the 40s again by the afternoon for most with a few locations getting into the low 50s. Clear skies tonight will give way to lots of sunshine throughout the day tomorrow. As we head into Friday, temperatures stay in the 40s with a select few getting into the 50s again. Mostly sunny skies on tap for the end of the week. Heading into the weekend, temperatures start to warm up. Saturday, 40s and 50s are likely again, but sunshine will start to warm us up by Sunday. Temperatures by the end of the weekend will start to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures with completely sunny skies.

Next week, the warm up continues. We will see those temperatures start to climb into the 60s for almost everyone by Monday and it wont be stopping there. Tuesday, sunshine will allow for temperatures to likely get into the mid to upper 60s across the area, but some clouds start to filter in. We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and temperatures continuing in the 60s for highs.

