Nationwide childcare could be getting much needed financial boost

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Childcare is an essential for thousands of families in the United States. That’s why the Biden-Harris administration is requesting 16 billion dollars in supplemental funding to sustain the childcare sector.

What could this funding mean for working families here in the Black Hills?

Childcare is expensive. And sometimes... childcare providers charge more than families can pay. At the same time, childcare workers are paid too little which means higher out-of-pocket costs, fewer options for care, and more women leaving the workforce. This is why President Biden has called on Congress to provide $16 billion to extend the childcare stabilization program, which will help childcare providers stay afloat, allow parents to continue working and earning, and keep children in quality care.

“The funds are supply side funds mainly which means it goes to childcare providers,” said White House council of economic advisors’ member Kirabo Jackson. “And it basically provides them the additional revenue that they can use in order to pay their workers higher wages and expand the number of slots by hiring more workers.”

While this funding may go directly to the providers, women planning on rejoining the workforce will also benefit from these resources.

“We actually looked to see what would happen to working moms. And specifically, what we did was we looked to see what happened to the labor market participation and also the employment of mothers of children under the age of six. And what we found was after the passage of the ARP stabilization funds for childcare the labor market participation of moms of younger kids sort of rose up,” said Jackson.

The White House has assembled an estimated state-by-state breakdown showing the amount of funding each state receives, the providers funding could reach and the children who could benefit with this increase. For South Dakota, an estimated $46 million dollars is projected to help more than 42,000 children and 710 childcare providers. For the state by state break down click here.

