Nationwide childcare could be getting much needed financial boost

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Childcare is an essential for thousands of families in the United States. That’s why the Biden-Harris administration is requesting 16 billion dollars in supplemental funding to sustain the childcare sector.

What could this funding mean for working families here in the Black Hills?

Childcare is expensive. And sometimes... childcare providers charge more than families can pay. At the same time, childcare workers are paid too little which means higher out-of-pocket costs, fewer options for care, and more women leaving the workforce. This is why President Biden has called on Congress to provide $16 billion to extend the childcare stabilization program, which will help childcare providers stay afloat, allow parents to continue working and earning, and keep children in quality care.

“The funds are supply side funds mainly which means it goes to childcare providers,” said White House council of economic advisors’ member Kirabo Jackson. “And it basically provides them the additional revenue that they can use in order to pay their workers higher wages and expand the number of slots by hiring more workers.”

While this funding may go directly to the providers, women planning on rejoining the workforce will also benefit from these resources.

“We actually looked to see what would happen to working moms. And specifically, what we did was we looked to see what happened to the labor market participation and also the employment of mothers of children under the age of six. And what we found was after the passage of the ARP stabilization funds for childcare the labor market participation of moms of younger kids sort of rose up,” said Jackson.

The White House has assembled an estimated state-by-state breakdown showing the amount of funding each state receives, the providers funding could reach and the children who could benefit with this increase. For South Dakota, an estimated $46 million dollars is projected to help more than 42,000 children and 710 childcare providers. For the state by state break down click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Some downtown Rapid City intersections don't allow for right-on-red turns.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

RCPD and OST renew their partnership, benefiting both communities.
RCPD and OST renew partnership
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
RCPD & OST renew partnership - clipped version
Rapid City expands by 38 acres and approves rezoning for affordable housing in a bid to...
Rapid City expands, embraces rezoning initiative for more housing
Rapid City Schools grapple with $50,000 lunch debt, launch campaign as CFO calls for...
Rapid City Public School Foundation’s campaign aims to raise funds for student lunch debt in Rapid City Area Schools