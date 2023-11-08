The importance of spreading awareness about epilepsy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month with the hope of highlighting epilepsy and sharing important information about this brain disorder for the entire month.

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects around 60 million people worldwide, and 1 in 10 people will experience a seizure throughout their life, 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy and approximately 500,000 children in the United States have epilepsy. Dr. Donald Barr, Neurologist with Monument Health says seizures are due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. They most commonly come in two forms: focal seizures with loss of awareness, where someone may be off and not respond. They may smack their lips, pick at their shirt, or rub their fingers (these are called automatisms). tonic-clonic seizures: this is the convulsive type where someone will have stiffness and shaking, it may start on one side of the body and then progress to both sides.

Barr recommends more awareness when it comes to epilepsy and knowing what to do is critical, “most importantly is to stay calm (easier said than done), look at the clock or your phone and time the seizure. It may feel like 30 minutes and is 60 seconds. If someone is having a tonic-clonic seizure (the convulsive type): do not put anything into their mouth, they will not swallow their tongue do not try to restrain them, just let them do their thing. Just make sure they aren’t banging their head against something or if they’re falling out of a chair/bed, lowering them to the ground. Turn them onto their side, some people may vomit with a seizure and you do not want them to aspirate. If someone is having a focal seizure with loss of awareness: looking at the clock. Touch them and ask them specific questions: “What day is it?” “What is your birthday?” If they snap out of it immediately, then unlikely to be a seizure. If they do not respond, make sure they’re in a safe place and not standing over the stove or on a ladder, etc, guide them to sit. If someone has a first-time seizure, then it is appropriate to call 911. For my patients with established epilepsy, that is where looking at the clock is important. If they have a convulsive (tonic-clonic) seizure that lasts more than 3 minutes of sustained shaking, or if they have clusters where they have a brief seizure, then another, then another - I advise them to call 911 because that is an emergency.

Barr adds more information if you suspect someone is having a seizure, If they have a brief (less than 3 minutes) seizure with their stereotypical semiology, and are returning to their baseline, then I ask them to let me know and we can make medication adjustments over the phone, but the important thing is, and I tell this to my residents, my students, my nurses and my patients: If you’re worried, then I’m worried. There is no penalty for being scared and calling 911 if someone has a breakthrough seizure. There is not much to physically demonstrate regarding what steps to take, it is more of the approach listed above (ex: turning them onto their side, lowering them to the ground if they’re falling off the bed.

Currently, there is no cure for epilepsy and is treated with medications and in some cases with surgery, devices, and/or dietary changes.

