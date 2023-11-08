The holiday lights are almost in full effect

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The temperatures may not feel like it, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Rapid City Parks crew has started decorating Halley Park, and they will continue to deck the halls throughout the city this holiday season. Main Street will shine with snowflake pole decorations, banners, candy cane pole decorations, and street lights. According to City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson, new lights and decorations will create a brighter and more festive atmosphere downtown.

“Everything we have now is fairly new. So probably in the next year or two, we’re looking at some new ones, you know. Maybe go street by street and see if we can upgrade them to some that are a little better,” said Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson.

The holiday lights and decorations will be in place by Thanksgiving week and will be removed before next year’s Stock Show.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Some downtown Rapid City intersections don't allow for right-on-red turns.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

RCPD and OST renew their partnership, benefiting both communities.
RCPD and OST renew partnership
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
RCPD & OST renew partnership - clipped version
Rapid City expands by 38 acres and approves rezoning for affordable housing in a bid to...
Rapid City expands, embraces rezoning initiative for more housing
Rapid City Schools grapple with $50,000 lunch debt, launch campaign as CFO calls for...
Rapid City Public School Foundation’s campaign aims to raise funds for student lunch debt in Rapid City Area Schools
White House requests national funding to combat poor child care programs
Nationwide childcare could be getting much needed financial boost