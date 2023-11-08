Highway Patrol trooper shooting ruled justified

The incident began when the trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2012 Ford Fusion that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 229 in Minnehaha County.

Rotislav Bershad, 24, who was later identified as the driver, refused to stop, and the trooper began a vehicle pursuit.

Bershad’s vehicle continued north on I-229 and then later on county roads. The pursuit lasted more than 12 minutes. Tire-deflating spike strips were used to bring the vehicle to a halt in front of a local business at 220 Highway 115 North in Dell Rapids.

Once the vehicle stopped, Bershad left the vehicle and ran directly at the trooper’s vehicle. Bershad refused the trooper’s verbal commands to stop, and the trooper fired two shots, striking the suspect once in the midsection.

Medical care was provided to Bershad who was transported via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

Bershad was found to have a pocketknife in his possession. The vehicle was also later found to have been stolen from Sioux Falls.

The trooper tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Bershad’s blood alcohol level was .087, and no other drugs were detected.