Highway Patrol trooper shooting ruled justified

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was justified in shooting a man who charged at the trooper during an incident in Dell Rapids last month.
The incident happened Oct. 11.
“The suspect was suicidal and presented a clear and present danger by charging at the trooper,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The trooper fired his weapon only after the suspect disobeyed the trooper’s verbal orders.”