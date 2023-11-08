Book signing for multi-talented South Dakota teenage novelist

Teen sensation, AJ Wich is making a splash in the literary world with “The Adventures of Ann Turner”
By Alena Neves
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - AJ Wich was just 13 years old when she began writing her debut novel, “The Adventures of Ann Turner” which is garnering a lot of attention around South Dakota. So much so that she will be appearing at her very first book signing at Books-a-Million, 2130 Haines Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. This brilliant wunder kid writer, who hails from the southern area of South Dakota says it took her 3 years to write and get her book published. Wich says she loves reading other books and was inspired to write her book because of her family life experiences. Wich says the book has some chapters that are dedicated to a collection of experiences when she was fishing for crawdads and fell into the river trying to retrieve her line.

When Wich is not writing she says she enjoys playing music, “I love to play guitar, piano, and ukulele and I love to play with animals, I have a lot of animals that I like to play with.” Wich says sometimes she doesn’t always do a good job balancing writing and her school work but she gets it done. Wich is so talented that her writing has expanded to plays where she has written and co-written two of them for a school in Newell. Wich is already halfway through her 2nd book and adds that she named all the streets in the book after the streets in her neighborhood.

One of Wich’s favorite activities is to hang out with “Mike, the donkey” her pet donkey which was gifted to her father and she enjoys being with him. Asked what kind of attitude Mike has Wich responds, “He likes to eat.”

