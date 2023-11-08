Black Hills Quilters Guild holds boots for troops during the holidays

Christmas is next month but Veterans day is Saturday and one local organization is using their skills to find a clever way to celebrate both.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Members of the Black Hills Quilter’s Guild were up early Tuesday morning at Faith Lutheran Church putting together Christmas stockings for active-duty military. The stockings are filled with playing cards, candies, notebooks and other items that troops may not have easy access to. This event started because one organizer wanted to do something nice for troops spending the holidays away from home and didn’t shy away from a little competition.

“Someone told me that there was a challenge out of North Carolina I believe that they were making Christmas stocking for deployed troops, said organizer Gwynn Hansen. “So, I brought the idea to the guild, and we started making them then.”

Since 2007 the guild has come together to support the troops but not without the help of the community.

“When this idea came along, I thought this is something I can do and it’s great because it shows we’re supporting our troops and appreciate the fact that they’re keeping us safe every day,” said Hansen.

This is the 16th consecutive year the guild has hosted the boots for troops event and with this year’s 320 stockings they will surpass 3,700 since they began.

