Windy weather on tap Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds pass through the area overnight. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many. Some spots could drop into the upper 20s.

Partly cloudy skies will start off the day, especially in Wyoming and the Black Hills, where a few snow showers will be possible before noon. Skies will clear up and make for a mostly sunny day after that. Temperatures will be in the 30s for the northern hills, 40s and 50s for those on the plains.

Wednesday will be Windy with gusts up to 45 mph possible at times. Thursday will be breezy as gusts could reach 40 mph through the middle of the day.

Plenty of sunshine will continue Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s once again. Temperatures will remain similar on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

It will get warmer Sunday with sunny skies in place. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s. Warm air continues to build into next week and highs through the entire week will range from the 50s to the 60s and some spots could flirt with 70° early in the week.

