USD women and men win season openers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD women’s basketball team opened the season by defeating Northern State 85-57 Monday night. The Coyote men defeated Mount Marty 85-53. The South Dakota State women knocked off Arkansas State 55-42. The Jackrabbit men lost to Akron 81-75. The South Dakota Mines men fell to Utah State 101-48.

