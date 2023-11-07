USD women and men win season openers

Coyote women defeat Northern State, men get past Mount Marty
11-6 USD basketball
11-6 USD basketball
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD women’s basketball team opened the season by defeating Northern State 85-57 Monday night. The Coyote men defeated Mount Marty 85-53. The South Dakota State women knocked off Arkansas State 55-42. The Jackrabbit men lost to Akron 81-75. The South Dakota Mines men fell to Utah State 101-48.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Latest News

11-6 Sabres
Jordan off to great start with Sabres
The Air Force Academy Falcons will take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football...
The Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force football game against UNLV
USD volleyball rolls over North Dakota
USD volleyball rolls over North Dakota
Badlands Sabres start month with weekend sweep
Badlands Sabres start month with weekend sweep