Tips to avoid hitting deer and maintain your safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With deer mating and herd movement, the cooler months can be a dangerous time for collisions between drivers and animals. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Lieutenant Dave Switzer, during November and December car crashes with animals spike during those months.

Switzer says, “It happens often. If you haven’t hit an animal, you probably know someone who has. When the weather is nicer, animals tend to be not as active, and before a big weather event, animals tend to be more active and move a lot and the other thing we see is cattle will break out of their pastures and get on the roads, too.”

Switzer says if you find yourself in one of these unfortunate situations being prepared is the best thing drivers can do to avoid car crashes involving animals. He says, “if you see one, there’s more and if one crosses in front of you then it’s a safe assumption there’s going to be another one following.” He says prevention is key but if you can’t help it Switzer has some tips to follow. “The safest things to do is do not panic,” says Switzer. “Drive right through,” adds Switzer, “Most important thing is to not lose control. Safely come to a stop and pull out of the roadway. Call 911 to report the accident, take photos of your car and animal. Call your insurance company and slow down and do not drive distracted.” Switzer says one of the most important tips to remember is not to lose control of your vehicle.

Switzer does have more tips to remember, be vigilante, don’t drive distracted, and reduce your speed when driving in the mountains or countryside from dusk to dawn. Also, he says, to watch for wildlife in and near the road, use your high beams whenever possible, and not make any risky evasive maneuvers. Drivers should slow and brake to avoid endangering other road users. Watch for deer and elk crossing warning signs. Don’t throw trash out car windows that could attract animals to the roadway.

