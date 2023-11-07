Shooting in North Rapid near General Beadle Elementary

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police were called to Wood Avenue and College Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, following reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, they detained a male in a red sweatshirt who was running from the scene of the shooting. However, video footage from a nearby camera showed that the shooter was a male wearing dark-colored pants and a black hooded sweatshirt who fired a handgun toward the northwest before fleeing the scene along with another male.

Although the detained male in red was found to be unrelated to the shooting, he was arrested for other offenses. The shooter, who is described as being 5′10″ tall, remains missing. General Beadle was put on secure status as a precaution during the initial police response, but there have been no reports of injury or victims coming forward.

The police are committed to identifying and locating the offender responsible for the shooting and will continue to put all necessary resources into the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Some downtown Rapid City intersections don't allow for right-on-red turns.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

The holiday adoption program ends Dec. 31, and is limited to 50 dogs and 50 cats to be sponsored.
Businesses can give back for the howl-idays
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Buster's pet adoption fee is $225.
Pet of the week: Buster
With the howl-idays seasons here, what better way to spend the season then with a furry best...
Pet of the week: Buster
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide