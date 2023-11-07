Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

Seth Keim
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man pleads not guilty in a September crash that killed a woman and injured a Rapid City Police officer.

Seth Keim, 27, is accused of being behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling at high speeds on Haines Avenue with its headlights off when it hit a Rapid City police car, killing 27-year-old Lexi Hagen, who was a passenger in the Jetta.

Keim is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, vehicular battery, driving under revocation and reckless driving. Prosecutors say this is Keim’s fifth DUI and say he has been convicted of three previous felonies. If convicted, those previous felonies could up the penalty for vehicular homicide to 50 years. Seventh Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson left Keim’s bond at $25,000.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
gavel
Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer

Latest News

Busters pet adoption fee is $225.
Pet of the week: Buster
With the howl-idays seasons here, what better way to spend the season then with a furry best...
Pet of the week: Buster
The Air Force Academy Falcons will take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football...
The Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force football game against UNLV
The Doolittle Raiders carried out the bombing on Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force football game against UNLV