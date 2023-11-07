Pet of the week: Buster

With the howl-idays seasons here, what better way to spend the season then with a furry best friend.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Meet this weeks Black Hills Fox pet of the week, Buster.

He is an American Pitbull mix with Mastiff, and is four-years-old.

Buster is large in size, which also means he has a large heart and more room to give you love.

His passions include, squeaker toys, belly scratches, and treats.

If you’re every having a ruff- day Buster will be there to make your days paw-some.

If you are interested in adoption, you can head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills, and give him his fur-ever home.

