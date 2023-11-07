Jordan off to great start with Sabres

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Badlands Sabres took care of business over the weekend earning a pair of victories over the Yellowstone Quake. Ryan Jordan has gotten off to a great start and has been a big part of the Sabres’ success. The Sabres return to the ice this weekend for a pair of road games against the Yellowstone Quake.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.