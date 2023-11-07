Jordan off to great start with Sabres

Ryan Jordan helped Sabres win a pair of games this weekend
11-6 Sabres
11-6 Sabres
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Badlands Sabres took care of business over the weekend earning a pair of victories over the Yellowstone Quake. Ryan Jordan has gotten off to a great start and has been a big part of the Sabres’ success. The Sabres return to the ice this weekend for a pair of road games against the Yellowstone Quake.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Latest News

The Air Force Academy Falcons will take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football...
The Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force football game against UNLV
USD volleyball rolls over North Dakota
USD volleyball rolls over North Dakota
Badlands Sabres start month with weekend sweep
Badlands Sabres start month with weekend sweep
Fall sports nearing end for SD Mines, Black Hills State
Fall sports nearing an end for SD Mines, Black Hills State