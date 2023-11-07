Hit the bullseye at the Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A Spearfish archery class will have you channeling your inner Robin Hood.

The Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center has brought back its Intro To Archery class, hoping to bring exciting activities to the community.

The class is open to people of all ages and skill levels, even if you have never shot a bow before.

Archery is considered one of the oldest sports in the world.

According to U.S. Archery, the national governing body for the Olympic sport, archery is open to everyone regardless of age, gender, and abilities.

“It doesn’t take much, other than a little bit of strength to pull the bow back. We’ve had before where we actually had a student in a wheelchair that was able to do the class. So, really any kind of skill level, it doesn’t take any pre-skills to do it,” said Brett Rauterkus, recreation facility superintendent, Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.

The November archery class is filled, however, more classes will be added soon.

