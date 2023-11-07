Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 22-year-old woman from Eagle Butte was found dead Oct. 28 in the Terry Peak area.

Bryanna Rayne Ducheneaux Clown was staying at a rental cabin when she went missing. According to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation determined that foul play is not suspected. However, the investigation is continuing and more information could be released.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.