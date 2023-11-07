The Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force football game against UNLV

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday, the Air Force Academy Falcons will honor the Doolittle Raiders with the Air Power Legacy Series alternate uniforms when they face the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football team.

In 1942, Lieutenant Colonel James Doolittle lead the bombing of Japan in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The B-25 Mitchells used in the raid were launched from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet. While they could take off from an aircraft carrier, landing on the ship would be extremely difficult, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command. It was decided that the bombers, once the mission was completed, would continue on to land in China.

Because of concern over being spotted and attacked, the B-25s were launched earlier than planned. Of the 16 bombers launched, 15 crashed in China and one made it to the Soviet Union where the five-man crew was interned and the plane confiscated. Of the crews, 14 made it to safety. Eight airmen were captured by the Japanese, three of them later executed. A crew member died bailing out and two others drowned.

“So the Doolittle Raid was a pretty spectacular event. It was unknown, untested, it was something that we didn’t know if we could do. They had a kind of a fangs out, lead from the front mentality to go ahead and actually perform bombing operations on mainland Japan, in direct response to what happened in Pearl Harbor,” said Lieutenant Colonel Eric Bliss, commander of the 89th Attack Squadron.

“I’ve always admired the Doolittle Raiders. I’ve always felt connected to that mission. Its been such a great example of the ingenuity that it takes to be a great airman but also the camaraderie that it takes to have Air Force, at the time Army Air Corps, and Navy on the USS Hornet to do something that had never been done before, to strike an important blow that started to turn the tide in World War II to our favor to where we could win, we could free, really, the entire world, and it all started with the Doolittle Raiders,” Lieutenant Colonel Carsten Stahr, commander of the 28th Force Support Squadron and former academy football player said.

The bomber squadrons at Ellsworth remember the Doolittle Raiders, and honor their mission everyday in what they do.

“We embody it every single day because we train to do a global strike mission every single time that we fly. We participate in CONUS [Contiguous United States] to CONUS missions and other opportunities that take our aircraft, and fly all the way around the world and bring it back safely home to Ellsworth,” stated Lieutenant Colonel Chris McConnell, commander of the 37th Bomb Squadron.

“So our squadron, while we’re not necessarily bombers, we take that mentality, that fangs out mentality, that lead from the front mentality and we still find innovative and agile solutions to provide not only ISR {intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] but attack options to our combat commanders around the globe,” continued Bliss.

Ellsworth is currently home to three of the original four squadrons that participated in the Doolittle Raid, including the 34th Bomb Squadron “Thunderbirds,” 37th “Tigers,” and the 89th “Marauders.” The base continues to honor the memory of the Raiders with alternate uniforms at the academy’s football game against the Nevada Las Vegas Rebels.

“I think, you know it might sound cliché, but this game could be like a nice little throwback to the Doolittle Raiders. America got punched in the mouth with Pearl Harbor and then they had to, you know, they were licking their wounds and they found a way to respond. The Air Force got punched in the mouth last week at Army, disappointing game but we gotta bounce back and lock in, still chase the conference championship that’s never been done in air force history,” said Lieutenant Derek Ditto, 28th Force Support Squadron.

Stahr wants to remind all those taking part in the game that the lessons learned, are ones you will carry with you for the rest of your life.

“Remember every single thing that you do. Everything single thing that you’re learning as a football player is just foundational to the rest of life. Every single lesson, every single play, every single snap is an opportunity to prepare your mind, your brain, yourself for living a life of leadership, living a life of service and living a life of excellence,” Stahr explained.

