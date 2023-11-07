Donate to local fundraiser and give every kid a chance to learn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public School Foundation will kick off a fundraising campaign to ensure “Every Student Remains Fed and Ready to Learn” on Nov. 7 at the RCAS Board of Education Meeting and will be at 5:30 p.m. at RCEC (625 9th Street, Rapid City), 2nd floor.

School districts across the country are struggling to pay off student lunch debt, and Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) is no different. Kara Flynn, Executive Director of the Rapid City Public School Foundation says even with the donation of $25,000 by the Independent Insurance Agents of Rapid City, $50,000 of Student Lunch Debt from the 2022-2023 school year remains unpaid. Flynn says the support from local businesses and the community can be very impactful in a student’s life, “because adequate nutrition is necessary for students to learn and develop, RCAS ensures every student who requests a lunch receives one, regardless of account balance. The Rapid City Public School Foundation (RCPSF) is committed to helping RCAS continue to serve lunch to every student every day through our Fed and Ready to Learn fundraising campaign.”

After donating $20,000 last year, Independent Insurance Agents of Rapid City made a $25,000 donation to the Fed and Ready to Learn campaign and challenged the RCPSF to raise the remaining $50,000. Flynn says in addition to Independent Insurance Agents donation, Black Hills Energy has contributed $5,000 to the initiative. “Part of the Rapid City Area School Foundation’s mission is to enhance and enrich the educational experience of students, and that begins with students who are fed and ready to learn. We are asking the community to meet this need so that RCAS can utilize its resources to enhance education programs and facilities,” states Flynn. Kayla Wede, Assistant Manager of Rapid City Area Schools Nutrition, says “Many people are working to solve this problem. RCAS Student Nutrition worked hard this summer to collect over $70,000 from families with negative balances that could pay. There are also statewide coalitions working on legislation to help fund student lunches. In the meantime, we are committed to raising the final $50,000 to cover the student lunch debt from the 2022-2023 school year.” Please see the links below to make donations.

People can donate online:https://bit.ly/rcpsfnutrition

Or on the website or Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.