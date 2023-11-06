The YMCA is cookin’ up a storm this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the YMCA Rapid City turns 75 years old, this holiday season will be extra special and they are going all out to celebrate their Diamond anniversary with something for everyone.

James Jackson, Food Services Director and Nicole Craig, Group Exercise Coordinator, say this holiday season is special because they are celebrating 75 years of serving the Black Hills community and for that they will be having a Thanksgiving feast for everyone.

Jackson says, “We are serving a Thanksgiving meal on November 17 and the public is welcome.” Jackson said we also will be serving our seniors as well, “By serving free lunch through our Meals on Wheels program to 55 and older, and there are lots of affordable breakfast and lunch options each day and you do not have to be a member, but we do prefer you are a member.” Jackson says the Thanksgiving meal as well as their breakfasts and lunches are typically all under $10.

And if you are looking to break a sweat and beat the holiday weight gain, the Y is gearing up for a busy healthy holiday. Craig says our zero gain campaign aims to create a fun space for individuals to come together and support each other during the holidays in making healthy choices. Registration is open now and Craig says the program runs through November and December. She says for those looking to get ahold of those holiday calories, “On November 22 we are hosting the Turbo Turkey workout. This series of 15-minute turbo-charged workouts is a last-minute chance to burn some calories before the big day.” It is open to the public, and no registration is required.

Craig adds that in addition to seasonal programs, the Y will also have a range of other activities if you or your family are looking to try something new, “We have flexibility and mobility workshops, pickleball, group exercise classes, and a women’s self-defense class.” You can head over to the YMCA’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest events visit their website or call 605-718-9622 for more information. The YMCA has tours every day and the public is welcome to experience all the Y has to offer.

