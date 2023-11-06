U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For a couple of months now Congress has had trouble with filling certain military positions due to Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) holding up any nomination that may come up.

This past week was no different with a few military nominations making it through Congress but hundreds more being held up by Senator Tuberville.

Republicans seemed to be entertaining the concerns of the senator from Alabama until Friday when many Senate Republicans started to speak publicly against the decision to hold up the nominations.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota was one of the people who spoke out against Senator Tuberville saying this strategy targets the wrong people.

“If you wanna do this go after the people making the policy, not the people who had nothing to do with it and are simply trying to do their jobs and keep the country safe,” said Senator Thune.

It’s unclear how long Senator Tuberville will continue to hold up these nominations but we may see growing pressure from the Republican side for him to compromise in the coming days.

