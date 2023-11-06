Sturgis trails system temporarily closed

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting on Nov. 6, 2023, the west half of the Sturgis Trails System will be closed for a hazardous fuels reduction operation. This will include multiple hazardous fuels reduction operations, such as tethered logging. Tethered logging is a steep slope logging system that uses equipment tethered to steel cables. To ensure everyone’s safety, officials have decided to temporarily close these trails as cables will be stretched across the trail and heavy equipment will be used.

To notify the public, barricades will be posted at the locations where people enter the trail system, and notices will be posted at the trailheads. The Vanocker trailhead will also be closed. A notification will be sent out when the hazardous fuels reduction operations and trail rehabilitations are complete, and it is safe to use the Sturgis Trails again.

The Northern Hills District Ranger, Steve Kozel, said, “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience with the trail closure. We want to be able to provide a safe environment for both the contractors working on the project and the recreating public.”

The City of Sturgis and Black Hills Trails maintains this trail system through a permit authorized by the Black Hills National Forest. Rick Bush from the City of Sturgis public works department said that this will result in a positive outcome by reducing hazardous fuels near Sturgis.

The Forest Service would also like to point out that the trails on the east side of Vanocker Canyon will still be open for use.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

